Harfst & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Ecolab by 119.2% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 1,406.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in Ecolab by 3,233.3% in the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ECL opened at $149.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.35. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $231.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.94%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $146.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.56.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

