Harvest Finance 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.47 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 8th. One Harvest Finance token can now be bought for approximately $31.42 or 0.00185489 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $21.40 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003662 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 50.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $73.08 or 0.00431416 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $251.06 or 0.01482022 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5,162.03 or 0.30471758 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance launched on July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Harvest Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

