Hermez Network (HEZ) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $150.38 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for approximately $4.12 or 0.00024295 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $150.38 million and $298,472.52 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00012793 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00037475 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00040463 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005899 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00018710 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00234310 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003776 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

HEZ is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.10798884 USD and is up 0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $291,450.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

