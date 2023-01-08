HI (HI) Trading Down 6.2% Over Last 7 Days

HI (HI) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. HI has a total market capitalization of $70.54 million and approximately $748,259.69 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, HI has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00012760 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00037475 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00040222 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005897 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00018754 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00234206 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003775 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02535881 USD and is down -2.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $890,722.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

