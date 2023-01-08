Hollencrest Capital Management Acquires 41,471 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 600,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,471 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management owned 0.13% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $3,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSLV. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 24,389.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,988,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,941 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,139,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,360,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 168.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,491,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,290,000 after buying an additional 935,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,878,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSEARCA:PSLV opened at $8.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.02. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $9.31.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

