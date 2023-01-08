Hollencrest Capital Management Decreases Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Hollencrest Capital Management reduced its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 485.7% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,728,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

SCHX opened at $45.77 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $56.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

