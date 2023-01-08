Hollencrest Capital Management Grows Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.9% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.6% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.6% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $588.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $245.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $645.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $529.47 and its 200-day moving average is $508.02.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $669.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

