Hollencrest Capital Management Sells 2,800 Shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Hollencrest Capital Management cut its holdings in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 718,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Atomera comprises approximately 0.9% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Atomera were worth $7,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Atomera by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 101,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 16,112 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Atomera by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Atomera by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Atomera by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 158,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Atomera by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 24,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 10,515 shares during the period. 31.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atomera alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Atomera

In other Atomera news, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 6,156 shares of Atomera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $51,525.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,253,739.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Atomera news, CTO Robert J. Mears sold 11,890 shares of Atomera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $97,854.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 111,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,336.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 6,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $51,525.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,253,739.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,231 shares of company stock worth $167,669. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Atomera Trading Up 5.8 %

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Atomera from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

ATOM stock opened at $6.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Atomera Incorporated has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85.

Atomera Profile

(Get Rating)

Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atomera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atomera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.