holoride Tops 24 Hour Volume of $133,567.53 (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 8th. One holoride token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0473 or 0.00000279 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, holoride has traded 30.1% higher against the dollar. holoride has a market capitalization of $22.71 million and approximately $133,567.53 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,264.82 or 0.07461143 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00032403 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00070195 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00059697 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001144 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00009336 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00024065 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000238 BTC.

holoride Profile

RIDE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.04656826 USD and is down -3.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $134,826.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

