Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $64.89 Million

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 8th. During the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be bought for about $1.30 or 0.00007656 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hooked Protocol has a total market cap of $64.89 million and $10.79 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003926 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.29 or 0.00432495 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.04 or 0.01463729 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,176.46 or 0.30547211 BTC.

About Hooked Protocol

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

Buying and Selling Hooked Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency . Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 1.2835775 USD and is down -1.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $14,535,001.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

