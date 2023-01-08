Horizen Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.01 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. During the last week, Horizen has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. Horizen has a total market cap of $112.26 million and $7.01 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $8.48 or 0.00050044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00246808 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00076632 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002279 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,235,600 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.