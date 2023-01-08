Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Cut to “Sell” at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $225.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $254.00.

HUBB has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hubbell from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research cut Hubbell from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com cut Hubbell from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hubbell from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $226.67.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $228.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.63. Hubbell has a 12-month low of $170.21 and a 12-month high of $263.30.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 11.57%. As a group, analysts expect that Hubbell will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total value of $4,524,867.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,095,729.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hubbell

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,865,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.