Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Receives $16.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.94.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens cut Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $762,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,647 shares in the company, valued at $802,866.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $762,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,647 shares in the company, valued at $802,866.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Torgow purchased 16,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,316.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 910,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,424,506. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 87,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,779 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 120,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,313,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,647,000 after purchasing an additional 495,031 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Invst LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 11.6% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 59,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The company has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.84.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 27.34%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

