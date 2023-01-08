ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Acquires 4,665 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 740.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of EMR opened at $97.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.54. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The stock has a market cap of $57.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.77.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

