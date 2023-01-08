ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,866 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQLT. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 62.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1,270.8% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IQLT stock opened at $33.55 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $39.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.27 and its 200 day moving average is $31.07.

