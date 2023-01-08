ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 20.6% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 39,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,144,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 444.8% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.2% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 22,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at $251,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock worth $1,124,869,978. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Several analysts have commented on STZ shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered shares of Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.81.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $214.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 612.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.59 and a twelve month high of $261.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 914.31%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

See Also

