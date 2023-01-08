ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Has $6.70 Million Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Biomet makes up about 1.0% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $6,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.3% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZBH. Raymond James raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.10.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $125.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 95.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $135.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.10.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

