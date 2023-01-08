ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Increases Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total value of $4,111,845.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,093 shares in the company, valued at $780,522.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.82, for a total value of $727,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,297,296.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total value of $4,111,845.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,522.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,570 shares of company stock worth $14,335,252 over the last ninety days. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on REGN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $782.53.

REGN stock opened at $737.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $738.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $679.90. The company has a market cap of $80.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.22. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $779.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 39.17%. Analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

