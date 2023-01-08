ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Purchases 375 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 31.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 292.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 44,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 33,044 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 34.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1,272.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 326,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,550,000 after acquiring an additional 302,910 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $72.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.96. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.33 and a 52-week high of $86.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. On average, analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.328 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

MCHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

