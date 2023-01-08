ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Purchases 866 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,605 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,545,642 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,764,211,000 after purchasing an additional 221,845 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,846,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,670,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,231 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,418,175 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,722,223,000 after purchasing an additional 269,888 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,978,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,409,072,000 after buying an additional 673,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,675,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $985,138,000 after buying an additional 1,841,923 shares in the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Activity

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $148.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $184.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.71. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $166.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday. Benchmark lowered their price target on T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.33.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.