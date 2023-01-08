ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Reduces Stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd owned 0.07% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KXI. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,969,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,885,000 after acquiring an additional 477,436 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,148,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,439,000 after acquiring an additional 368,365 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 696,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,267,000 after acquiring an additional 214,382 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,623,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,940,000 after acquiring an additional 98,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,745,000.

Get iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KXI opened at $60.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.29. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $52.79 and a twelve month high of $64.95.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.