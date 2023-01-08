Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Information Services Group Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ III opened at $4.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Information Services Group has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $7.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average of $5.64. The company has a market cap of $233.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.86.

Information Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Information Services Group Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Information Services Group by 108,571.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Information Services Group by 2,322.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 11,126 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Information Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Information Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Information Services Group by 74.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

