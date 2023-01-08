Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.
NASDAQ III opened at $4.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Information Services Group has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $7.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average of $5.64. The company has a market cap of $233.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.86.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.
Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.
