Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) CEO Sells $99,079.40 in Stock

Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) CEO Zvika Netter sold 83,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $99,079.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,720,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,237,672.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Innovid stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.69. Innovid Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $7.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $207.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 3.17.

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $34.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.40 million. Innovid had a negative net margin of 18.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that Innovid Corp. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTV. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Innovid to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Innovid from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Innovid in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $2.70 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Innovid by 252.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 141,357 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Innovid by 34.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 20,714 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Innovid during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Innovid during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Innovid by 74.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 815,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 349,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

