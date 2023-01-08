Insider Buying: ARC Funds Limited (ASX:ARC) Insider Purchases A$12,760.96 in Stock

ARC Funds Limited (ASX:ARC – Get Rating) insider Harley Grosser purchased 40,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.32 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,760.96 ($8,680.92).

Harley Grosser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 28th, Harley Grosser acquired 55,000 shares of ARC Funds stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.32 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,655.00 ($12,010.20).

ARC Funds Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 66.75, a quick ratio of 63.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

ARC Funds Company Profile

ARC Funds Limited operates as an investment management company in Australia. It operates in two segments, Funds Management and Investment. The company offers funds management services and manages investment vehicles; and invests in agriculture related entities, schemes and securities, microcap Australian companies, and other financial services entities.

