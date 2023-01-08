Insider Buying: Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) Insider Purchases £4,998.24 in Stock

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC – Get Rating) insider David Davies bought 6,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 72 ($0.87) per share, for a total transaction of £4,998.24 ($6,021.98).

Shares of LON PFC opened at GBX 75.50 ($0.91) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 92.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 104.65. Petrofac Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 62.70 ($0.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 161.20 ($1.94). The firm has a market capitalization of £393.47 million and a P/E ratio of -1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.51.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Petrofac from GBX 175 ($2.11) to GBX 170 ($2.05) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

