Insider Selling: FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) Director Sells $4,386,033.74 in Stock

FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 49,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $4,386,033.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,833,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,074,016.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Douglas Richard Rippel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FirstCash alerts:

On Thursday, January 5th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 55,191 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $4,862,327.10.

On Thursday, December 29th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 57,512 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.44, for a total value of $5,086,361.28.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 26,451 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $2,328,481.53.

On Friday, December 23rd, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 12,984 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $1,143,890.40.

On Wednesday, December 21st, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 38,998 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $3,442,743.44.

On Monday, December 19th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 4,171 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $368,716.40.

FirstCash Stock Performance

NASDAQ FCFS opened at $89.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.51. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a twelve month low of $58.30 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.78.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. FirstCash had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $672.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.35 million. Sell-side analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on FirstCash from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on FirstCash in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens upgraded FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.60.

Institutional Trading of FirstCash

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 477,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,055,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $544,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 179.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 27,297 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstCash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.