Insider Selling: Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) General Counsel Sells 2,779 Shares of Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 2,779 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $74,755.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 355,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,564,967.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Matthew Lang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 18th, Matthew Lang sold 1,933 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $48,711.60.

Myovant Sciences Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE MYOV opened at $26.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 2.20. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $27.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences ( NYSE:MYOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $104.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYOV. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 16.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,334,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,421,000 after purchasing an additional 464,627 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 98.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 418,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after buying an additional 207,827 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 314.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after buying an additional 201,362 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 576.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 234,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 199,733 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1,840.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 125,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 119,074 shares during the period. 30.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Myovant Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops redefine care for women and for men. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

