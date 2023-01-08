Insider Selling: Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Insider Sells $60,551.90 in Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,251 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $60,551.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 247,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,665,631.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Myovant Sciences Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MYOV opened at $26.90 on Friday. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $27.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.90.
Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $104.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MYOV. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th.
Myovant Sciences Company Profile
Myovant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops redefine care for women and for men. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.
