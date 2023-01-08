Insider Selling: Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Insider Sells 1,806 Shares of Stock

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) insider Mark Jason Heath Ellison sold 1,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $36,481.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,566. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:OPNT opened at $20.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $33.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.07 and its 200 day moving average is $13.56.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($0.42). Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 147.90% and a negative return on equity of 97.03%. The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Opiant Pharmaceuticals

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OPNT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Opiant Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Northland Securities cut Opiant Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 84,000 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 32,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. HealthInvest Partners AB increased its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 1,066.7% in the 2nd quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 210,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 192,000 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 50,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 18,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

