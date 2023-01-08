Insider Selling: Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Director Sells $263,350.00 in Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) Director Richard T. Collier sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $263,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,219 shares in the company, valued at $64,204.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Prothena Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $53.64 on Friday. Prothena Co. plc has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $66.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.40.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.66). Prothena had a negative net margin of 3,036.03% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The company had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.74 million. Equities analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prothena

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Prothena during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Prothena by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Prothena by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Prothena during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Prothena by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PRTA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Prothena from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Prothena from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prothena in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on Prothena from $50.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

Prothena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

See Also

