Insider Selling: Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) CFO Sells $155,699.30 in Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) CFO Elena Gomez sold 8,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $155,699.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,838,266.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Elena Gomez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Elena Gomez sold 2,024 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $42,868.32.

Toast Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TOST stock opened at $17.43 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $30.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.57 and its 200 day moving average is $17.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toast

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. Toast had a negative return on equity of 25.85% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $752.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Toast by 215.1% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 37,203 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Toast during the second quarter valued at about $853,000. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Toast by 6.4% during the third quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its position in Toast by 9.0% during the third quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toast during the second quarter valued at about $718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on TOST. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Toast from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Toast from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Toast to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Toast in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.17.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

