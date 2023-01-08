Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Sold by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. cut its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,242 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Insight Enterprises worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 179.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1,926.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 608 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 86.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Insight Enterprises Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $105.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.57. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.11 and a 12-month high of $110.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 19.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $87,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,469 shares in the company, valued at $254,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NSIT. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

