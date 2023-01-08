Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Insignia Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.
Insignia Systems Price Performance
ISIG opened at $8.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.66. Insignia Systems has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.88.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insignia Systems
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Insignia Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insignia Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Insignia Systems during the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.95% of the company’s stock.
About Insignia Systems
Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions.
