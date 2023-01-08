Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Boosted by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 56,894 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in shares of Intel by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Intel by 21.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Trading Up 4.2 %

INTC stock opened at $28.73 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.22 and its 200-day moving average is $31.17. The firm has a market cap of $118.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on INTC. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.