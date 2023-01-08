Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) PT Lowered to $120.00

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $109.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $102.72.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $38.10 on Wednesday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $112.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.89.

Insider Activity at Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.18). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 859.92% and a negative return on equity of 47.79%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $248,302.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,825 shares in the company, valued at $28,533,558.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,673 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $248,302.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,533,558.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 2,427 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $90,308.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,182.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,608 shares of company stock worth $431,934. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.5% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,657,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,409,000 after buying an additional 142,472 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,617,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,305,000 after purchasing an additional 108,041 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,128,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,930,000 after purchasing an additional 240,741 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 18.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,305,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,089,000 after purchasing an additional 510,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 31.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,724,000 after purchasing an additional 746,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

