InterDigital, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NASDAQ:IDCC)

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 10th.

InterDigital has a payout ratio of 44.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect InterDigital to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.2%.

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $58.28 on Friday. InterDigital has a 52-week low of $40.23 and a 52-week high of $71.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.08.

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.30. InterDigital had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $114.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.50 million. On average, analysts predict that InterDigital will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on InterDigital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on InterDigital in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered InterDigital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in InterDigital in the second quarter worth about $132,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in InterDigital by 242.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in InterDigital in the second quarter worth about $253,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in InterDigital in the second quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in InterDigital by 24.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

