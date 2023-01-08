Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Raised to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $36.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $22.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners restated a neutral rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. ING Group initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from €35.00 ($37.23) to €33.00 ($35.11) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.25.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

IPG stock opened at $35.70 on Thursday. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $39.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.08.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.03%.

Institutional Trading of Interpublic Group of Companies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth about $242,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth about $243,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 20.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 74,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 12,769 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

