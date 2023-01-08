Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) PT Lowered to SEK 135

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from SEK 140 to SEK 135 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Intrum AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Get Intrum AB (publ) alerts:

Intrum AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITJTY opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. Intrum AB has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $31.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.90.

Intrum AB (publ) Company Profile

Intrum AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides credit management and financial services in Europe and internationally. The company offers credit optimization services, including credit monitoring, credit decision, factoring, and credit information services; and debt collection comprising surveillance and purchase services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intrum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.