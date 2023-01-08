Invitoken One Day Trading Volume Tops $61,604.92 (INVI)

Invitoken (INVI) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Invitoken has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion and approximately $61,604.92 worth of Invitoken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Invitoken token can now be bought for about $1.62 or 0.00009570 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Invitoken has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Invitoken Token Profile

Invitoken launched on December 27th, 2012. Invitoken’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Invitoken’s official Twitter account is @invitoken. The official message board for Invitoken is medium.com/invitoken. The official website for Invitoken is www.invitree.io.

Buying and Selling Invitoken

According to CryptoCompare, “INVI TOKEN of INVITREE is an invitation commerce project in South Korea which has created a new commercial paradigm of invitation commerce. It operates a total of 9 premium lounges including department stores and luxury halls.INVITREE is an invite-based commerce platform for customers of card companies and retailers who hope to enjoy premium life at a reasonable price. It operates various programs to ehance the dignity and value of those invited through travel, culture and household beauty appliances. It provides luxury services, based on convenience and reliability, to members of Invitree and customers who want to make purchases of regional premium brands.INVITREE offers a premium concierge service where sellers with expertise in luxury goods visit the places the VIP customers want and help to check and purchase the products.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invitoken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invitoken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Invitoken using one of the exchanges listed above.

