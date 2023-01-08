iPower (NYSE:IPW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPWGet Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

iPower Stock Performance

Shares of iPower stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. iPower has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $2.35.

iPower Company Profile

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of hydroponics equipment and accessories for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. It offers advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening; general gardening products, including environmental sensors and controls; and home products, which comprise commercial fans, floor and wall fans, storage and shelving units, and chairs.

