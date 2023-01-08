iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Sold by Capital Wealth Management LLC

Capital Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 6,714.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,194.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

BATS:ICVT opened at $70.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.27. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $58.18.

