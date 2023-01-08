iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Shares Bought by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,363 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd owned approximately 0.45% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares Global Financials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IXG opened at $73.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.76. iShares Global Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $59.97 and a twelve month high of $86.71.

About iShares Global Financials ETF

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

