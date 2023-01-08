iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Bought by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 262.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 30,791 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 291,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,682,000 after acquiring an additional 22,982 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 22,714.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $87.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.90. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $75.71 and a 12 month high of $106.12.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.676 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.