iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Holdings Lifted by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. grew its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,341 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 853.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 133.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 88,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

EWC stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $33.74. 3,060,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,123,038. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $29.55 and a 1-year high of $41.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.72 and a 200-day moving average of $33.58.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.