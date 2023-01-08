iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 105,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,182 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Community Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.46. 2,192,981 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.61.

