iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,825 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFF. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,758,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,505,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,652,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,607,000 after acquiring an additional 269,954 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 24,198.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 255,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,389,000 after acquiring an additional 254,084 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,949,000.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.92. 4,540,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,265,784. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.30. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $29.79 and a 12-month high of $38.97.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. This is a boost from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

