iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Sold by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management reduced its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 75,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 148.2% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 19,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 11,454 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 26,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 146,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF opened at $31.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.30. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.79 and a fifty-two week high of $38.97.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.237 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

