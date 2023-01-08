iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) is Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises about 12.1% of Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $11,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWV opened at $223.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $225.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.64. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $201.82 and a 1 year high of $275.69.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

