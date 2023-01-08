iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWV stock opened at $223.74 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $201.82 and a 1-year high of $275.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.64.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

