iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Position Boosted by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth about $32,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth about $37,000.

SLV opened at $21.92 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.81.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

